Governor Newsom Distributes $50 Million in Grants to Local Communities to Mitigate Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO – Building on previous efforts to protect local communities and vulnerable Californians from the impacts of utility-initiated power shutoffs, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the distribution of an additional $50 million in Community Power Resiliency grants through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Even amidst a global pandemic, we continue to prepare our state for the natural and man-made disasters that may lie ahead,” said Governor Newson. “These grants are part of our continued commitment to make sure that no Californian is left behind w...