Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Governor Newsom Distributes $50 Million in Grants to Local Communities to Mitigate Public Safety Power Shutoffs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:12pm



SACRAMENTO – Building on previous efforts to protect local communities and vulnerable Californians from the impacts of utility-initiated power shutoffs, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the distribution of an additional $50 million in Community Power Resiliency grants through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Even amidst a global pandemic, we continue to prepare our state for the natural and man-made disasters that may lie ahead,” said Governor Newson. “These grants are part of our continued commitment to make sure that no Californian is left behind w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:15