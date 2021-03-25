Governor Newsom Distributes $50 Million in Grants to Local Communities to Mitigate Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:12pm
SACRAMENTO – Building on previous efforts to protect local communities and vulnerable Californians from the impacts of utility-initiated power shutoffs, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the distribution of an additional $50 million in Community Power Resiliency grants through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
“Even amidst a global pandemic, we continue to prepare our state for the natural and man-made disasters that may lie ahead,” said Governor Newson. “These grants are part of our continued commitment to make sure that no Californian is left behind w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)