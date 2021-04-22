Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Man killed in big rig crash identified as 42-year-old

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:43am

caution tape

Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger who was killed during a collision with a big rig Thursday, April 15, on Interstate 15 southbound, north of Route 395, was identified as a 42-year-old male from Baldwin Park, according to the CHP. His name was withheld pending notification to family.

The Dodge Charger was in the No. 3 lane. A 73-year-old male from San Diego was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination in the No. 4 lane. Before the collision, the Dodge had been traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed. For reasons that are still under investigation, the dr...



