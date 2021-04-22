One killed in crash in Hidden Meadows
ESCONDIDO - At least one person was killed early this morning when a car crashed into a tree near a rural intersection north of Escondido,
according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Castle and Indian Hill roads, just west of Interstate 15 in the unincorporated Hidden Meadows area, according to the CHP.
A witness told dispatchers an older model Honda Accord sedan had crashed into a tree, the CHP reported. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
