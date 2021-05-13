Group protests 'animal captivity' at SeaWorld San Diego

About 20 people attended a protest May 8, at SeaWorld San Diego, part of the ninth annual “Empty The Tanks Worldwide Event” seeking to bring awareness to the plight of captive whales and dolphins.

The protest began at SeaWorld Drive and SeaWorld Way at 11:30 a.m. and was among more than 70 similar events planned around the world, organizer Ellen Ericksen said.

She said the group was also trying to get the San Diego City Council at its next meeting to stop the SeaWorld fireworks show, happening now on Fridays and Saturdays at about 8 p.m.

The fireworks’ displays damage the environment,...