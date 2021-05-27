Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

'Chicksneyland' project beautifies a local chicken coop

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/27/2021 at 11:40am

Nicole Benitez

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Nicole Benitez tends to her chickens at what she has dubbed "Chicksneyland" at her Fallbrook home.

When the pandemic first began, many local residents started working on large home improvement and beautification projects to occupy their time. Among these residents was Nicole Benitez, the creator of a Disneyland-inspired chicken coop for her chickens to enjoy.

Benitez works as a talent agent out of Los Angeles and, last year, work came to a halt in Hollywood because of COVID-19. She was eager to begin a new, productive project to distract her from the pandemic, and this inspired her to build "Chicksneyland" for her chickens.

"My business came to a complete standstill and I needed some...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 04:16