'Chicksneyland' project beautifies a local chicken coop

Nicole Benitez tends to her chickens at what she has dubbed "Chicksneyland" at her Fallbrook home.

When the pandemic first began, many local residents started working on large home improvement and beautification projects to occupy their time. Among these residents was Nicole Benitez, the creator of a Disneyland-inspired chicken coop for her chickens to enjoy.

Benitez works as a talent agent out of Los Angeles and, last year, work came to a halt in Hollywood because of COVID-19. She was eager to begin a new, productive project to distract her from the pandemic, and this inspired her to build "Chicksneyland" for her chickens.

"My business came to a complete standstill and I needed some...