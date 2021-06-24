Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By City News SErvice 

Human Remains Found After Fire at San Marcos Equestrian Center

 
Last updated 6/26/2021 at 9:25am



SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Human remains were found after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers early today at an equestrian center in an

unincorporated area of San Marcos, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:37 a.m. Saturday at San Marcos Equestrian, 2635 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, according to San Diego County

Sheriff's Department Sgt. Greg Hampton.

When deputies from the San Marcos station and firefighters responded to the area, they saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames,

Hampton said.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found, the sergeant said.

Sheriff's bomb/arson detectives were at the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

