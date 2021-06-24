Another heat wave bearing down on Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A high-pressure system will bring scorching temperatures and elevated fire danger to Riverside County into next week,

forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal in portions of the inland valleys and deserts in Riverside

County on Sunday and Monday.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday for inland valleys, including the cities of Riverside, Moreno Valley and

Corona.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Coachella Valley during the same period, with the NWS warning that

``dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 117 (are) expected.''

Saturday's highs were expected to reach 113 degrees in Thermal, 113 degrees in Palm Springs, 100 degrees in Hemet, 100 degrees in Lake Elsinore, 96

degrees in Riverside and 90 degrees in Temecula, according to the NWS.

The county recently opened cooling centers in multiple locations, where residents who don't have access to air conditioning can stay during the

heat of the day. A complete list of options is available at http://www.capriverside.org/cool-centers.

The heat, combined with dry conditions and gusty southwest to west wind will create elevated fire danger in the deserts and desert slopes, the NWS

said.

Forecasters said some relief from the heat will arrive midweek, with incoming monsoonal moisture expected to lower temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and deserts.

