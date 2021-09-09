Speed limited reduced to 35 mph on Gum Tree Lane

Resident also convinces County to put up stop sign at Hamilton Lane

The new, lower speed limit on Gum Tree Lane is marked on the road besides on a sign.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

We know you can't fight City Hall in Fallbrook. It's not a city. However, Tom Winters has learned you can make a difference in a battle with the county government to slow traffic on Gum Tree Lane.

"People are still speeding – it's really dangerous – but I'm impressed that the county really listened to our concerns," Winters said. "The system works. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and it's posted with both additional signs and white lettering on the road. It looks like a stop sign is coming at Hamilton Lane, too!"

The "our" refers to Winters and one other neighbor who actively presented reasons to the county engineering department and the county Traffic Advisory Committee to slow traffic. The action was eventually approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Winters, who is retired and lives near Gum Tree Lane, said he walks the road daily for exercise. The problem now, he said, is enforcement.

"Vehicles are constantly going up to 60 to 65 mph or more," he said. "We never see any enforcement, though."

The California Highway Patrol is responsible for traffic in Fallbrook. The San Diego Sheriff's Department handles crime issues.

"The CHP is just overwhelmed," Winters added. "They have too much territory for their manpower. Just last week there was another accident."

The stop sign proposal at Hamilton Lane is being recommended by county staff and should be approved by the TAC, Winters said. The engineers said the sign should be in place by the end of the year, he added.

"The stop sign will force people to slow down – if they stop," Winters said.