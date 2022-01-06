DAR president announces gravestone restoration project
As the regent (president) of the local Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, I am completing a leadership course which has a capstone project. My capstone project is to restore a few veteran’s gravesites at the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook.
I am looking for any family members who may have a veteran buried at the Masonic Cemetery that would like to have their loved one’s gravesite restored. I am limited in how many I can restore.
I would also love to hear stories about your veterans and their service to our country. I also welcome any assistance in restoring the gravesites.
Please contact me at [email protected]
Suzanne Lemoine
