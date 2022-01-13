Theatre Talk about the new season

"Catch Me If You Can, the Musical" is based on the high-flying true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Beau Brians) as he seeks fame and fortune after running away from home to begin his unforgettable adventure. Village News/ Kristi Weaver photo

NOTE: Proof of Vaccination must be presented before entering any local theatre as well as wearing a mask is required throughout all performances.

This year's theatre season is starting off slowly. Even so, a few shows are opening this month.

North Coast Repertory kicks off with "Desperate Measures" a musical romp based on Shakespeare's' "Measure for Measure" opened Jan. 12, runs through Feb. 27, at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solano Beach, 858-481-1055.

Scripps Ranch Theatre in Poway is opening with "Heisenberg" on Jan. 14 and runs until Jan. 30. Performances are at the Lenbough Legler Theatre on the Alliant International University campus at 9783 Avenue of Nations. For tickets, visit http://www.scrippsranchtheatre.org or call the box office, 858-395-0573.

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town will kick off with "Life Sucks" which is a new spin off of Chekov's Uncle Vanya. This show runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 27 at Old Town San Diego, 4040 Twiggs St. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit cygnettheare.com.

New Village Arts is presenting "Desert Rock Gardens" Jan. 26 – Feb. 20, about a Japanese internment camp during WWII, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. For tickets, call 760-433-3245 or visit nva.org.

The Welk Resort Theatre is running with "Scott Bruce – A Rockin Tribute to the King" on Wednesdays starting Jan, 12 and running through Feb. 23. For tickets, call the box office, 760-749-3448 or visit [email protected]

Meanwhile, San Diego Musical Theatre will kick off their season in February with a musical version of "Catch me if You Can." Tickets are on sale now at 858-560-5740 or SDMT.org. Their new address is 4650 Mercury St.92111, with free parking.

Broadway San Diego is holding off until March 1 to bring in "The Band's Visit," although tickets are on sale now at http://www.brodawaysd.com.

The Old Globe in Balboa Park is opening Feb. 5 with "Trouble in Mind'' about a segregated cast performing in the south circa 1955. April 17 is the world premiere of "Bob Fosse's Dancin." Just for the record, I expect great things from this show. I'd buy tickets to this early in order to get a good seat, 619-234-5623 or theoldglobe.org.

La Jolla Playhouse is dark until March 8 when they open the world premier show "Bhangin' iT: A Bangin' New Musical." For tickets call 858.550.1010 or email [email protected]

The Roustabouts Theatre and Diversionary theatre are open for limited readings and performances.

San Diego Rep has postponed "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time" indefinitely. The "Great Kahn" opens in March and it looks like it may be a single performance.

Lambs Players on Coronado Island is taking a hiatus until April.

This is a good time to browse the theatre's websites to take advantage of getting the best seats.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]