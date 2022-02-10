Louis Wolf's Daybook from the Warner Store in 1867

We can learn a lot from reviewing the records kept at a nearby general store 155 years ago. In 1867, Louis Wolf was postmaster in Warner Springs and a partner with Thomas Brady in a general store there. Copies of the ledger from the Wolf and Brady store dated December 1867 through July 1868 give insight into the local economy.

Viewing the daily accounts, it appears that customers were not just shopping, but many stopped by to smoke, chew, drink alcohol, and gamble on card games. The store was a social center, bank, and a place to sell their goods. It offered lodging to travelers. Lodging f...