Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Marshall Farnbach
Special to Village News 

Louis Wolf's Daybook from the Warner Store in 1867

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 2:07pm

Louis Wolf's Signature

We can learn a lot from reviewing the records kept at a nearby general store 155 years ago. In 1867, Louis Wolf was postmaster in Warner Springs and a partner with Thomas Brady in a general store there. Copies of the ledger from the Wolf and Brady store dated December 1867 through July 1868 give insight into the local economy.

Viewing the daily accounts, it appears that customers were not just shopping, but many stopped by to smoke, chew, drink alcohol, and gamble on card games. The store was a social center, bank, and a place to sell their goods. It offered lodging to travelers. Lodging f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021