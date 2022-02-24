Correction: In the editorial by Julie Reeder printed Feb. 10, it read that Tom had received his first Pfizer shot on March 5, 2021.

It should have read, "Tom is in his 30s. He’s in peak physical condition, smart and married with a beautiful wife and two children. He has been in the military for years and loves being in the military. It was his plan to make it his career, until he got the first Pfizer shot on March 25, 2021. That vaccine changed his and his family's lives.

Tom said just days after his first shot, on April 5, 2021, he started to get a radiating numbness starting from his spine and spreading to his whole right side from his armpit to his waistline. He had lost feeling from the right side of his spine, and that spread from his armpit line down to his feet. He claimed that the sensation cut off all motor functions, including bowel control."

We apologize for the error.