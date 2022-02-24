Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook area MSR updates deferred to March 7

Recommendation added to consider county realignment for DeLuz

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The draft updated municipal service review for Fallbrook’s special districts was discussed by San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission during the Feb. 7 LAFCO meeting, but LAFCO opted to defer action until the March LAFCO meeting.

Separate 8-0 votes continued both the municipal service review updates and the sphere of influence updates for the Fallbrook Public Utility District, the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the North County Fire Protection District, and County Service Area No. 81 to the March 7 meeting while keeping public testimony...



