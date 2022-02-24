State moving to 'SMARTER' framework for continued co-existence with COVID

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Marking a shift in the battle against COVID-19, state officials announced a framework based on the idea that the virus will be a continuing presence, and moving California into an ongoing state of readiness to address localized outbreaks and respond to potential new variants of the virus, while trying to give residents at least a sense of normalcy.

"We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus, and we will maintain a readiness posture and stay on top of the nature of change that is so self-evident with this pandemic and dise...