Saved In America's founder launches 4th edition book of 'Investigation of Missing and Exploited Children: the Gateway of Child Sex Trafficking'

SAN DIEGO – Joseph Travers, founder of Saved In America, and his son Joshua Travers, who is an active law enforcement officer and law enforcement liaison for Saved In America, has published their fourth book, “Investigation of Missing and Exploited Children: The Gateway of Child Sex Trafficking.” This book is designed to provide the essential knowledge needed to identify and understand the issues and solutions that effectively combat the evils of domestic child sex trafficking in the United States.

It is an instructional guide and resource manual for both the citizen and the governm...