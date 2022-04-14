Gird Valley Preserve opens April 23

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy will officially open its new Gird Valley Preserve, the latest addition to its collection of prime properties in the area, to the public, Saturday, April 23, 8-11 a.m.

This new preserve stretches along the western border of the Monserate Winery and can be reached from a parking lot developed by the winery immediately off Gird Road. A guided nature walk will be conducted at 9 a.m.

The 47-acre preserve includes 198 different plant species as well as 179 animal and insect species. A guided nature walk will be conducted at 9 a.m. For more information, visit http://fallbrookland.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.