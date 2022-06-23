Healthy Community, Healthy You: Lettuce types – so many shades of green
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:14pm
Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News
Lettuce is used for multiple dishes in our diets. From burger toppings to salads, this green vegetable also comes in many different varieties. There are multiple health benefits to this green substance. Some of these include lowering inflammation, it's full of antioxidants, it can help lower cholesterol, and can help control cancer. The minerals found in lettuce include calcium, iron, magnesium, sodium, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, as well as vitamins B6, A, E, C, and K.
Lettuce originated from the Egyptians who used the seeds to make o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)