Heat advisory lasts through Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for San Diego County Valleys starting at 10 a.m. today until Monday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Hot conditions with high temperatures of up to 102 degrees may be reached. Visit the National Weather Service for more information updates and a map.

• Extreme heat increases the risk for heat-related illnesses and can affect those working or participating in outdoor activities.

• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if one is available, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors by telephone, video call or in-person.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles at any time.

• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Know the signs and symptoms of emergencies like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, visit: http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/extreme_heat