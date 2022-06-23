Bushnell, freestyle relay teams swim at CIF state meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF state swim meet May 12-14 at Clovis West High School in Clovis included senior Brock Bushnell competing in two individual events and also being part of two Fallbrook High School freestyle relay teams which had qualified for the state meet.

Bushnell, who graduated from Oasis High School in June and swam for Fallbrook High School under the CIF San Diego Section's Multi-School Teams Status policy which allows athletes from certain schools to compete for a specified other team, was in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle races. The quartet of se...