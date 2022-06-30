Phyllis H. Terry, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on June 22, 2022. She was born on December 28, 1944, in Glendale, CA to Forrest and Eva (Nelson) Bartlett. She was a 1962 graduate of Western High School in Anaheim, CA.

Her occupations included portraying Alice in Wonderland at the Disneyland theme park, a clerk at Happy Hang-Up Boutique in Fallbrook, and a long career as a grocery cashier at the store that was first Alpha Beta, then Lucky's, and finally Albertsons in Fallbrook. She also spent many years as a mentor to girls volunteering as a leader for Rainbow Girls. This was work she greatly enjoyed.

Following her retirement, Phyllis began her most cherished work as a nanny and an amazing grandmother. She loved helping others and was always a shining light to those who were lucky enough to spend time with her. She made everything more fun and her cheerful spirit will live on in all who knew her.

She is greatly missed and survived by her husband, Jack; her children and their spouses, Stephen (Marcia), Scot (Christine), Shelly (Robert), and Elizabeth (Elias); her grandchildren, Stephen, Victoria, Maya, Ethan, Vaughn, and Corrie; her cousins and brother; and her beloved dog, Rhett Butler and cat, Daddy.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Phyllis's name to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.