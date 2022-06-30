June is Men's Health Awareness Month

Nine essential screenings for men

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:47am

Staying active provides multiple health benefits, including lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

TEMECULA – The state of men's health in America is concerning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

● 13.2% of men over the age of 18 are in poor or fair health.

● 40.5% of men aged 20 and older struggle with obesity.

● 51.9% of men aged 20 and older have high blood pressure and/or are taking antihypertensive medications.

● 30.9% of men had five or more drinks in one day over the past year.

Fortunately, many of the health risks men face are preventable and treatable with attention and early diagnosis. Knowing the facts about men's health, engaging in activi...