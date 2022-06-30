Smog Brothers moves to new downtown location

Smog Brothers is now located at 119 W. College St., between South Mission Road and Main Avenue. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Many Fallbrook residents who are used to having their vehicles smog tested by Mo Elfarra of Smog Brothers may be in for a surprise. He has relocated to 119 W. College St., between South Mission Road and Main Avenue, a block north of Fallbrook Street.

"It's a great location and we provide the same STAR certified service for all vehicles," Elfarra said. "We're here with the same customer service as always."

Smog Brothers has been in business for 15 years and offers a unique "pass or pay $5" offer.

Elfarra continues to operate his U-Haul business at the same location.

Smog Brothers is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 760-451-6220.