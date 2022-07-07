Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Karen Ossenfort 

Structure fire on Via Vista

 
Last updated 7/9/2022 at 9:22am



UPDATE

North County Fire was called to the scene of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Via Vista in Fallbrook at 5:21 pm on Friday, July 8.

The fire was in a detached garage. No one was displaced.

According to a NCFPD spokesperson there were six engines, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and the Fire Marshall on the scene. Camp Pendleton Fire Department also assisted and brought the fire under control and cleared by 8:25 pm.

The fire is under investigation.

 

