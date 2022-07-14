California Connections Academy graduates 982 students

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – California Connections Academy, a network of six tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 counties in California, celebrated 982 graduating high school seniors at two in-person commencement ceremonies in June.

The virtual school held a Northern California commencement ceremony at San Joaquin Delta College on June 20 and a Southern California commencement ceremony at the OC Fair & Events Pacific Amphitheater on June 23. School administrators, teachers and families came together to celebrate the Class of 2022 at the school’s first...