Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Bakersfield CHP finds missing Fallbrook USMC veteran

 
Last updated 7/19/2022 at 1:30pm

Thankfully, a missing 88-year-old retired Marine, who had gone missing July 16, was found safe in Bakersfield, Calif., according to Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation.

AC Investigations and the Village News conducted a thorough investigation of the disappearance since its onset. It was confirmed today, that the missing veteran traveled through the base and went through the San Clemente Gate to the I-5.

California Highway Patrol found him early July 19 morning in Bakersfield, according to Hernandez.

 

