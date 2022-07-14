Sheriff's Log

Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:19pm

June 29

800 block South Main Avenue Drunk in Public (alcohol, drugs, combo)

900 block East Mission Road Vehicle Theft/Break-in, 4 p.m.

900 block East Mission Road Vehicle Theft/Break-in, 6 p.m.

1000 block Emelita Street Fraud

4900 block Dulin Road Vehicle theft/break-in

June 30

9800 block Lilac Road Vandalism

July 2

1100 block Pala Road Simple battery

Gateview Drive @ Olive Hill Road Drunk in public (alcohol, drugs, combo)

600 block South Main Avenue Petty theft

1400 block South Mission Road Vehicle theft/break-in

500 block Potter Street Vandalism

900 block Main Avenue Vandalism

July 3

Lilac Extension Road @ Welmas Road Assault with a deadly weapon

2100 block Santa Margarita Drive Vandalism

1000 block Inverlochy Drive Simple battery

1000 block South Main Avenue Commercial robbery, weapon used

500 block West Fallbrook Street Vandalism

1500 block Banyan Drive Elder abuse/neglect

July 4

1400 block Alturas Road Vehicle theft

1100 block South Vine Street Concealed weapon

0 block Rollingview Lane Simple battery

July 5

1600 Block Green Canyon Road Assault to cause harm or death of elderly

2000 South Old Highway 395 Simple battery

July 6

1800 block Santa Margarita Drive Sex crimes

July 7

200 block West Clemmens Lane Vehicle theft/break-in

July 8

1000 block of Inverlochy Drive Elder assault/abuse

July 11

100 block of Palmas Norte Burglary

400 Block of Burma Spur Vandalism