Sheriff's Log
Last updated 7/14/2022 at 3:19pm
June 29
800 block South Main Avenue Drunk in Public (alcohol, drugs, combo)
900 block East Mission Road Vehicle Theft/Break-in, 4 p.m.
900 block East Mission Road Vehicle Theft/Break-in, 6 p.m.
1000 block Emelita Street Fraud
4900 block Dulin Road Vehicle theft/break-in
June 30
9800 block Lilac Road Vandalism
July 2
1100 block Pala Road Simple battery
Gateview Drive @ Olive Hill Road Drunk in public (alcohol, drugs, combo)
600 block South Main Avenue Petty theft
1400 block South Mission Road Vehicle theft/break-in
500 block Potter Street Vandalism
900 block Main Avenue Vandalism
July 3
Lilac Extension Road @ Welmas Road Assault with a deadly weapon
2100 block Santa Margarita Drive Vandalism
1000 block Inverlochy Drive Simple battery
1000 block South Main Avenue Commercial robbery, weapon used
500 block West Fallbrook Street Vandalism
1500 block Banyan Drive Elder abuse/neglect
July 4
1400 block Alturas Road Vehicle theft
1100 block South Vine Street Concealed weapon
0 block Rollingview Lane Simple battery
July 5
1600 Block Green Canyon Road Assault to cause harm or death of elderly
2000 South Old Highway 395 Simple battery
July 6
1800 block Santa Margarita Drive Sex crimes
July 7
200 block West Clemmens Lane Vehicle theft/break-in
July 8
1000 block of Inverlochy Drive Elder assault/abuse
July 11
100 block of Palmas Norte Burglary
400 Block of Burma Spur Vandalism
