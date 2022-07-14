Local water districts prioritize preparation amidst California's drought crisis

Ava Sarnowski

Valley News Staff

As drought conditions in Southern California continue to worsen, local water districts are prioritizing preparations to meet the needs of residents and businesses throughout the Temecula Valley and surrounding areas.

Darcy Burke, president of Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, is responsible for managing water supply that is “not on the backs” of her customers. As a water policymaker, her job is to figure out how to meet the needs of her region and develop new supplies that can do so reliably, sustainably, resiliently and affordably.

She said w...