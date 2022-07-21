San Diego 2022 tax roll hits record high $679 billion – 8.27% increase

88% of property owners receiving Prop 13 property tax protection

SAN DIEGO– San Diego County Assessor, Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr. certified the 2022 assessed value roll of all taxable property with a record setting high of $679.15 billion, reflecting an 8.27% increase (or $51.8 billion) over last year. The 2022 assessment roll is based on assessed values as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Prop 13 limited 888,884 properties to a 2% assessed value increase – guaranteeing affordability for property owners and delivering record high revenue for key government services.

The roll consisted of 1,011,214 real estate parcels, 55,071 business personal property accounts, 13,...