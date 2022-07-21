Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego 2022 tax roll hits record high $679 billion – 8.27% increase

88% of property owners receiving Prop 13 property tax protection

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:10pm



SAN DIEGO– San Diego County Assessor, Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr. certified the 2022 assessed value roll of all taxable property with a record setting high of $679.15 billion, reflecting an 8.27% increase (or $51.8 billion) over last year. The 2022 assessment roll is based on assessed values as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Prop 13 limited 888,884 properties to a 2% assessed value increase – guaranteeing affordability for property owners and delivering record high revenue for key government services.

The roll consisted of 1,011,214 real estate parcels, 55,071 business personal property accounts, 13,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 15:59