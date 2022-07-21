'Triple Threat – Women Who Rock' coming to the Mission Theater

FALLBROOK – The historic, downtown Fallbrook Mission Theater announces its newest show, “Triple Threat – Women Who Rock,” is coming Saturday, July 30, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available now at the box office.

“Triple Threat-Women Who Rock” will be showcasing the legendary sounds of female artists Linda Ronstadt, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, and Pat Benatar.

These extremely talented tribute bands will take the audience back to the supreme sounds of the 80’s where music was at its finest.

San Diego’s own Heat Wave, a tribute to Linda Ronstadt; Pretending Chrissie, a trib...