Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Urban forest groups and Save Our Water highlight importance of tree care

Proper tree care vital to protect urban canopy during extreme drought

 
Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:38pm



SACRAMENTO – With millions of urban trees in need of extra care due to extreme drought, Save Our Water – the State of California’s water conservation campaign – is partnering with California ReLeaf and urban forest groups across the state to bring awareness to the importance of tree care while cutting back on outdoor water use. As Californians curb outdoor water use, paying extra attention to trees is vital to preserving the urban tree canopy.

The partnership, which includes the USDA Forest Service, Cal Fire's Urban & Community Forestry Department as well as local groups, highlig...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

