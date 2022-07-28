Easily overlooked safety hazards around the house

To prevent scalding injuries, make sure the temperature on your water heater is set no higher than 120 F. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Accidents happen. While even the most cautious individuals are not immune to accidents, that doesn't mean it's not in everyone's best interest to do everything they can to reduce their risk of accident and injury, particularly around their own homes.

Homes are often seen as safe havens, but they're also where many individuals suffer preventable injuries. Data from the National Safety Council indicates that about 14 out of every 100 people suffered preventable injuries in their homes or a community venue in 2020.

A home's status as a sanctuary can make it easy to overlook vario...