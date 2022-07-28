Countywide chase ends north of Lilac Bridge

Sheriffs arrest two suspects

SAN DIEGO – Last Thursday, July 21, at about 7:45 p.m., deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Drive and Sierra Verde in the city of Vista.

The vehicle, driven by Francisco Castro, 22, failed to yield, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, a Sheriff’s spokesperson explained. During the pursuit, several objects were allegedly thrown out of the window including illegal drugs and a black handgun, he said.

The black handgun was later recovered and upon further inspection was found to be a paintbal...