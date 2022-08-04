Jesus Ramirez Bonales, of Murrieta, passed away peacefully in his home on July 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of over 50 years and his children.

Jesus was born on Oct. 15, 1925, to parents Apolinario Bonales and Inocencia Ramirez in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. After his mother passed away, Jesus was raised by his older sisters. At the age of 23, Jesus immigrated to the United States where he worked various jobs in the agricultural industry.

Ultimately, he settled in Fallbrook and worked as a truck driver for over 30 years. In 1983, he obtained his U.S. citizenship. Jesus was proud to fulfill his civic duty and took his responsibility of voting in each election, both state and federal, very seriously.

Jesus provided for his family and gave them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was passionate about gardening and could often be found in his yard when he was home.

Anyone who knew Jesus knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. His love for his family stemmed from his deeply rooted faith. A devout Catholic to the very end, he was a God-fearing man who lived and breathed the word of Christ. Jesus could often be found in his comfy La-Z-Boy, reading devotionals and scripture from his Bible.

Jesus was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, two brothers, first wife Sabina Bonales, stepchildren Albert Escobar and Virginia Escobar, and his daughter, Lupita Bonales.

Jesus is survived by his wife, Celia Bonales; children Sally Vasquez, Irene Martinez (husband Ben), Griselda Bonales (husband Todd Abrahamson), Jessica Beck (husband Ryan), and Jesse Bonales; brothers Guadalupe Bonales and Elias Bonales; grandchildren Benji, Michael, and Liana Martinez, Charlene Escobar Glass, Albert Escobar, Cynthia Vasquez, Cristina Ostgaard, Brendan and Chelsea Abrahamson, Sydney Filek, Emma Beck, numerous great-grandchildren, as well as several members of his extended family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 12. Time and place will be forthcoming.