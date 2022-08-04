Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Pickup Goes Off Highway in Bonsall, Hits Tree

 
Last updated 8/7/2022 at 1:20pm



BONSALL - A person escaped uninjured today after a pickup truck went off Old Highway 395 on its side 20 feet down an embankment and hit a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving a white Ford pickup was reported at 2:37 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log.

After the crash, someone in the pickup had to crawl out of the wreckage through the driver's side window because the doors wouldn't open, the CHP said. The person was not injured. It was unclear whether the person was the driver or a passenger.

A tow truck was called to pull the wreckage back up to the highway.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

