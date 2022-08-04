Coastal Roots Farm leads by example: Equips Tribal Sovereignty via education, farm practices

Jess Arroy

Marketing and Events Coordinator

Coastal Roots Farm

Coastal Roots Farm is a nonprofit community farm and education center in Encinitas built on land indigenous to the Kumeyaay and Luiseño peoples (Luiseno are indigenous to Fallbrook).

The farm has been able to reach far beyond its coastal roots to connect with Indigenous/Native families throughout the county to deliver farm-based educational programs and offer organic food distributions.

From May 2021 to March 2022, they were able to donate more than 7,500 pounds of fresh, organic fruit, vegetables, herbs, and protein-rich e...