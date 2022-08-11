Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local author pens science fiction novel in six months

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 9:05am

Gene Alexander holds "Metrics," his science fiction thriller. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Gene Alexander, 60, knows success as a computer scientist, lecturer and senior research engineer in the department of mechanical engineering at Stanford University. Later, he was an assistant professor and director of Launch Labs, School of Business and Economics, at Chapman University.

"I'm the founder or co-founder of multiple companies – most failures. – but a few acquired, one public," he said during a recent interview at a Fallbrook coffee house.

He also holds nine issued U.S. patents.

And on Jan. 1, he launched a new career as a writer, sta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:10