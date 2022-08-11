Sheriffs Log

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:35am

Aug. 1

900 block Buena Capri Willful cruelty to a child with injury

1300 block South Mission Road Vehicle break-in/theft

11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

I-15 @ Rainbow Valley Boulevard Vandalism

11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia (2:19 a.m.)

11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia (9:22 p.m.)

800 block Vine Street Vandalism

Aug. 3

700 block Harrah’s Rincon Way Fraud

8100 block Circle R Drive Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

3200 block Via Alta Mira Vehicle break-in/theft

600 block De Luz Road Vehicle break-in/theft

Aug. 4

1100 block Alturas Road Petty theft

30000 block Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary

500 block West Aviation Road Drunk in public, drugs, alcohol, combo

500 block South Main Avenue Shoplifting

Aug. 5

1000 block South Mission Road Fraud

Aug. 6

16200 Adams Drive Vandalism

200 block South Stagecoach Lane Drunk in public, alcohol, drugs, combo

2700 block Alta Vista Drive Vehicle break-in/theft

2700 block Olive Hill Road DUI alc/0.08