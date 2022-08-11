Sheriffs Log
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:35am
Aug. 1
900 block Buena Capri Willful cruelty to a child with injury
1300 block South Mission Road Vehicle break-in/theft
11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
I-15 @ Rainbow Valley Boulevard Vandalism
11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia (9:22 p.m.)
800 block Vine Street Vandalism
Aug. 3
700 block Harrah’s Rincon Way Fraud
8100 block Circle R Drive Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
11100 block Pala Road Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
3200 block Via Alta Mira Vehicle break-in/theft
600 block De Luz Road Vehicle break-in/theft
Aug. 4
1100 block Alturas Road Petty theft
30000 block Old Highway 395 Commercial burglary
500 block West Aviation Road Drunk in public, drugs, alcohol, combo
500 block South Main Avenue Shoplifting
Aug. 5
1000 block South Mission Road Fraud
Aug. 6
16200 Adams Drive Vandalism
200 block South Stagecoach Lane Drunk in public, alcohol, drugs, combo
2700 block Alta Vista Drive Vehicle break-in/theft
2700 block Olive Hill Road DUI alc/0.08
