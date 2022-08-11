Market Insight

In the article “Elementary board concerned about gun safety,” pro gun control advocate and elementary board trustee Susan Liebes cited information from the New England Journal of Medicine. The information she gave is called opinion. It is not based on facts.

Do you know the California Penal Code already addresses the criminal storage of a firearm? As in keeping a firearm stored properly? These laws are already on the books. The school board resolution is useless other than to show you are anti-gun. You anti-gunners have supported gun free zones around schools and this policy supports that the children are not protected, thus making them an easy target. You do not even support retired military or police being security guards at the schools? You need to take responsibility for not protecting the children.

The “so called” 1994 Federal Assault Weapon Ban, that expired in 2004, had to show proof that it lowered the crime rates. After 10 years, the study found it did nothing to stop crime and this is exactly why it was allowed to expire on Sept. 13, 2004. Well actually, let me take that back, it did do something…it violated our 2nd Amendment rights and our freedoms. Revoking gun rights creates an environment where an evil person can have easy access to our schools and cause havoc. We see crime increase in cities and states that pass so many gun laws. It takes the gun rights away from responsible citizens who come to protect us from others who come with intent to kill. These people who are bent on evil will just get the firearms illegally anyway. While we're on the subject, did you know that people are 4x more likely to be killed from a knife than they are from a gun?

Chicago, one of the most restrictive states on gun laws, had over 3,500 shooting incidents after taking away citizens' guns rights. This shows a crime problem, not a gun problem.

There is only one reason to pass more useless gun laws – to destroy our freedoms. Remember what the anti-gunner politicians say, “Never let a tragedy go to waste. Pass more gun laws.”....until all the people have no freedoms and become slaves to the government.

Here are two examples of good citizens with a gun: Stephen Willeford and Elisha Dicken.

Stephen is from Texas and was able to stop a shooter who came into a church with intent to kill. Law enforcement was not there and Stephen had his AR15 ready.

July 18, 2022, police applauded armed 22-year-old Elisha, a citizen who was able to step in and take down a Greenwood, Indiana mall shooter. Elisha was legally carrying a concealed pistol and was immediately able to engage the active shooter, but the shooter was continuing to open fire in the mall. The active shooter killed three people in the mall that day and it is said by the local police force that many more could have been shot if action had not been taken by Elisha.

The mainstream media wants to hide the fact that armed, American citizens stop over 2 million crimes yearly.

To the school board – I recommend you work on educating the children, and keep your nose out of taking away our gun rights.

David Stagg