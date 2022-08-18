Library concert to feature harpist

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends concert at Fallbrook Library will feature Kylene Evans, an 18 year-old professional harpist from Southern California, Aug. 23.

Evans fell in love with the harp 16 years ago at the age of 3 when she a saw beautiful harp at church and fell in love with it. At the age of 5, she begged her parents for one. Three years later, she was gifted her first Celtic harp at the age of 7. For her 10th birthday, she received her first lever harp that came from Minnesota. At 14, she was blessed with a pedal harp and named her Eleanor (of Aquitaine).

She plays at weddings, services, teas, and other private events. Evans said, “Music is my passion, and I want to share my gift. I am so thankful to be where I am. I plan to continue to build my repertoire and bless others through music.”

She will perform classical music as well as interpretations of modern works like Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

All are invited to come enjoy a unique concert by this talented young artist. The free recital starts at 1 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call 760-731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.