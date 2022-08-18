Rotary Club of Fallbrook holds BBQ for FUESD staff
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:14am
FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook welcomed 187 Fallbrook Union Elementary School District teachers, support staff, and administrators back to school with a BBQ at Ingold Park on Thursday, Aug. 10. Twenty-five Rotarians and family members served hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, cookies, and condiments to staff who were both eager to eat and excited about the coming school year.
A tradition for several years, the Rotary-hosted BBQ had been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID epidemic. Supporting the Rotary Club of Fallbrook were Grocery Outlet which donated hamburger buns, chips, wa...
Reader Comments(0)