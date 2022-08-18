Rotary Club of Fallbrook holds BBQ for FUESD staff

Rotarians Phil Forbes, left, and Jack Wood grill the hamburgers for the BBQ lunch the Rotary Club of Fallbrook held for FUESD staff, Aug. 10.

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook welcomed 187 Fallbrook Union Elementary School District teachers, support staff, and administrators back to school with a BBQ at Ingold Park on Thursday, Aug. 10. Twenty-five Rotarians and family members served hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, cookies, and condiments to staff who were both eager to eat and excited about the coming school year.

A tradition for several years, the Rotary-hosted BBQ had been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID epidemic. Supporting the Rotary Club of Fallbrook were Grocery Outlet which donated hamburger buns, chips, wa...