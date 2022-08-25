Operation Cross County Recovers Trafficking Victim

Village News Staff

While the FBI leadership nationally is in the news and faces continued scrutiny for the politicization of the bureau, the rank and file continue to work with their state and local partners to fight child and human trafficking.

During two weeks in August, the FBI identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 37 actively missing children during a nationwide enforcement campaign, dubbed “Operation Cross Country.”

This included 26 adult and minor victims in San Diego and LA counties.

The FBI-led init...