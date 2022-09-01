Look to spinach for nutrition and flavor

Spinach packs quite the nutritional punch, making it a favorite of people who want to eat healthy without sacrificing flavor. Spinach contains carotenoids such as beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin which can help to prevent inflammation, reduce cancer risk and prevent potentially harmful eye conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach also is naturally rich in nitrates, which have been linked to improved blood flow and low blood pressure.

Though its health benefits are significant, spinach also makes for a flavorful and versatile addition to any meal. Spinach can be used a...