Jean Dastrup Dixon, Fallbrook resident, passed away peacefully the evening of Aug. 30, 2022, at the Sunnyhill Guest Home. She was 97 years old. She was well known in the Fallbrook community and loved by many.

Jean was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Provo, Utah. She was the first of two children born to Ephraim Byron and Sarah Jane Dastrup. She had always been very musically talented and she started playing the piano at a young age. By the time she was in high school, she was accompanying her mother who was an accomplished soloist. During this time, she also played in her father's dance band.

Jean married Eldon Arnold Dixon in June of 1945 and had five children. During this time, she taught private piano lessons from her home. In 1965, she went to Weber State College and got her teaching degree in elementary education. She started her teaching career in 1967 and retired 24 years later in 1991.

Jean moved to Fallbrook, California in 1992. She immediately got involved with many community organizations, (Fallbrook Women's Connection, P.E.O., RWC of Fallbrook, Retired Teachers Organization of Fallbrook) and she made numerous friends.

She used her musical talents to serve in many capacities. She played for some theatre productions at the Mission Theater and helped with accompanying for some school choirs periodically. She was the organist for the Fallbrook Christian Science Church for many years until 2020, when in person services changed because of COVID-19.

She also accompanied the Fallbrook Chorale from 1993 through 2018. Jean's life was full of service, some of which included accompanying the LDS church and various performers and choirs in the community and serving at the Angel Shop. Her kind heart and wonderful music will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her children, Dr. Larry (Sheila) Dixon of Fallbrook; Roger (Susan) Dixon of West Jordan, Utah, and Jeannine (Mike) Lasky of Georgetown, Texas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Dr. Eldon Reed Dixon and Dr. Dennis Dastrup Dixon.

As per her wishes, she was cremated. A private family Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and her ashes will be scattered in Monterey Bay. The family would like to thank all the people who showed their love, concern, and friendship with Jean throughout the years.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at: https://obituaries.tridentsociety.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/sarah-jean-dixon-10909891.

Cards may be sent to Larry Dixon, 3537 Esterlina Dr., Fallbrook, CA 92028.