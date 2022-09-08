RMWD wins statewide award for Rapid Aerial Water Supply

Accepting the 2022 CSDA Innovative Project of the Year Award for its Rapid Aerial Water Supply Project – also known as a Heli-Hydrant – are, from left, RMWD Director Michael Mack, CSDA Communications Specialist Vanessa Gonzales, RMWD Board President Hayden Hamilton, RMWD Finance Manager Tracy Largent, RMWD General Manager Tom Kennedy, RMWD Director Miguel Gasca and CSDA Executive Director Neil McCormick.

FALLBROOK – The California Special Districts Association, a statewide organization of Special Districts in California, recognized Rainbow Municipal Water District with the 2022 CSDA Innovative Project of the Year Award for its Rapid Aerial Water Supply Project – also known as a Heli-Hydrant, Aug. 23.

In a presentation at CSDA's Annual Conference in Palm Desert, members of the RMWD board and staff were presented the award and the thousand plus in attendance were shown a video describing the project (video can be seen here https://youtu.be/wVhIb7f7r08).

This system allows immediate ac...