RMWD wins statewide award for Rapid Aerial Water Supply
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:23am
FALLBROOK – The California Special Districts Association, a statewide organization of Special Districts in California, recognized Rainbow Municipal Water District with the 2022 CSDA Innovative Project of the Year Award for its Rapid Aerial Water Supply Project – also known as a Heli-Hydrant, Aug. 23.
In a presentation at CSDA's Annual Conference in Palm Desert, members of the RMWD board and staff were presented the award and the thousand plus in attendance were shown a video describing the project (video can be seen here https://youtu.be/wVhIb7f7r08).
This system allows immediate ac...
