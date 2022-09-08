Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

RMWD wins statewide award for Rapid Aerial Water Supply

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:23am

Accepting the 2022 CSDA Innovative Project of the Year Award for its Rapid Aerial Water Supply Project – also known as a Heli-Hydrant – are, from left, RMWD Director Michael Mack, CSDA Communications Specialist Vanessa Gonzales, RMWD Board President Hayden Hamilton, RMWD Finance Manager Tracy Largent, RMWD General Manager Tom Kennedy, RMWD Director Miguel Gasca and CSDA Executive Director Neil McCormick.

FALLBROOK – The California Special Districts Association, a statewide organization of Special Districts in California, recognized Rainbow Municipal Water District with the 2022 CSDA Innovative Project of the Year Award for its Rapid Aerial Water Supply Project – also known as a Heli-Hydrant, Aug. 23.

In a presentation at CSDA's Annual Conference in Palm Desert, members of the RMWD board and staff were presented the award and the thousand plus in attendance were shown a video describing the project (video can be seen here https://youtu.be/wVhIb7f7r08).

This system allows immediate ac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/08/2022 23:34