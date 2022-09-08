SDSU Snapdragon Stadium holds ribbon cutting
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:21pm
Sen. Brian Jones
38th District
On Aug. 9, I was honored to attend the ribbon cutting of the new football stadium, Snapdragon Stadium, at San Diego State University. This event celebrated the completion of the stadium, which will be the new home of the SDSU Aztec Football team and the San Diego Wave Fûtbol Club (SD Wave FC). It will also serve as an entertainment venue for events in San Diego.
San Diego State University has not had a home stadium since 1967, and the opening of the brand new, 35,000 seat Snapdragon Stadium will serve the school and the community for years to come.
This gran...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)