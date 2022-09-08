Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDSU Snapdragon Stadium holds ribbon cutting

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:21pm

State Senator Brian Jones is seen with other VIPs at the ribbon cutting for Snapdragon Stadium, Jack McGrory, center, and Congressman Juan Vargas. Village News/Courtesy photo

Sen. Brian Jones

38th District

On Aug. 9, I was honored to attend the ribbon cutting of the new football stadium, Snapdragon Stadium, at San Diego State University. This event celebrated the completion of the stadium, which will be the new home of the SDSU Aztec Football team and the San Diego Wave Fûtbol Club (SD Wave FC). It will also serve as an entertainment venue for events in San Diego.

San Diego State University has not had a home stadium since 1967, and the opening of the brand new, 35,000 seat Snapdragon Stadium will serve the school and the community for years to come.

