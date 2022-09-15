Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Thank you Rideout Electric

 
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:20pm



I want to give a recommendation and heart felt thank you to Rideout Electric. During the recent holiday weekend, we had family visiting and evidently too many hair dryers plugged in along with the AC etc. – we had a breaker pop. I found it but it didn't want to turn all the way off or back on again.

We made a few phone calls but only got voice mails because of the holiday. But within just a short time, Rideout called back and told me how to fix the breaker. Yahoo, the AC was back on along with the garage freezer and the GFI plugs.

When I asked how much I owed them, he said you saved me a service call and no fee. Please keep them in mind if/when you need electrical work.

James Boyd

 

