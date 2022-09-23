Sheriff's Log
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 9am
Sept. 7
Olive Hill [email protected] Road Simple battery w/apparent minor injury
1100 Blk Alturas Rd. Arrest for Domestic Violence/Vandalism/Obstruction/Resist Peace Officer or Emergency Medical Tech/Contempt of Court/Disobey Court Order/Battery of Spouse
35500 Blk Asturian Vehicle burglary
5200 Blk 5th St Report of fraud/Identity theft
1400 Blk Chateau St. Jean Residential Burglary
1400 Blk Alturas Road Arrest for False imprisonment w/violence/menace/ fraud/battery /willful cruelty to a child
1900 Blk Acacia Lane Arrest for battery/vandalism
Sept. 8
1100 Blk Alturas Road Suspicious circumstance
1200 Blk S. Mission Road Arrest of man for indecent exposure/false impersonation of another
1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Call for service - Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.
1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ ransom/extort, etc.
1100 Blk Alturas Road Suspicious circumstance - possible internal injury
Sept. 9
2300 Blk Green Canyon Road. Three victims of simple battery
300 Blk Natalie Way 5150 Arrest for mental disorder 72 hr. observation/call for suicide actual or attempt
1200 Blk E. Alvarado St. Assault of deadly weapon, not a firearm
Sept. 10
100 Blk S. Mission Road Arrest for robbery, strong arm
31500 Blk Calle de las Rosas Report of stolen vehicle and found in another jurisdiction
700 Blk E. Elder St. Report of Petty theft/misc. papers/ID
1600 Blk Via Monserate Suspicious person call/probable cause arrest/under influence of controlled substance
Sept. 11
600 Blk Alturas Road Call for mental health evaluation/probable cause arrest/72 hr. observation
2700 Blk E. Mission Road Report of Grand Theft: money/labor/property
1700 Blk E. Mission Road Report of Grand Theft: money/labor/property
2200 Blk S. Stage Coach Lane Vandalism/misc/destroyed, damaged property $400 or less
1300 Blk Farrand Road Call for Service missing adult woman, age 81
100 Blk N. Vine Call for Service - report Grand Theft motor vehicle/parts stolen, ransomed, extorted, etc.
300 Blk Bottlebrush Way Grand Theft:money/labor/property, misc stolen/bribed/defraud/embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.
1300 Blk Macadamia Dr. Grand Theft:money/labor/property, misc stolen/bribed/defraud/embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.
Del Surano/E. Alvarado Call for service location – S. Mission Rd. Albertsons/ Actual offense reported from Del Surano/E. Alvarado – Severe laceration injury reported – carjacking – light automobile-light truck locally stolen/Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc. US Currency bills/coins.
Sept. 12
5500 Camino del Cielo Probable cause arrest for Domestic violence/battery of spouse/ex-spouse/date-misdemeanor adult-unarmed
S. Mission Road/Peppertree Lane Call for service traffic stop/Possession of controlled substances/paraphernalia warrant probable cause arrest/felony adult only/felony bench warrant
2400 S. Stage Coach Lane Report – sex crime reported against a child/misc incidents
Sept. 13
1300 Blk Knoll Park Lane Missing adult male reported
700 E. Alvarado St. Report stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owners consent/other trailer locally stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.
