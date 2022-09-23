Sheriff's Log

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 9am

Sept. 7

Olive Hill [email protected] Road Simple battery w/apparent minor injury

1100 Blk Alturas Rd. Arrest for Domestic Violence/Vandalism/Obstruction/Resist Peace Officer or Emergency Medical Tech/Contempt of Court/Disobey Court Order/Battery of Spouse

35500 Blk Asturian Vehicle burglary

5200 Blk 5th St Report of fraud/Identity theft

1400 Blk Chateau St. Jean Residential Burglary

1400 Blk Alturas Road Arrest for False imprisonment w/violence/menace/ fraud/battery /willful cruelty to a child

1900 Blk Acacia Lane Arrest for battery/vandalism

Sept. 8

1100 Blk Alturas Road Suspicious circumstance

1200 Blk S. Mission Road Arrest of man for indecent exposure/false impersonation of another

1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Call for service - Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.

1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ ransom/extort, etc.

1100 Blk Alturas Road Suspicious circumstance - possible internal injury

Sept. 9

2300 Blk Green Canyon Road. Three victims of simple battery

300 Blk Natalie Way 5150 Arrest for mental disorder 72 hr. observation/call for suicide actual or attempt

1200 Blk E. Alvarado St. Assault of deadly weapon, not a firearm

Sept. 10

100 Blk S. Mission Road Arrest for robbery, strong arm

31500 Blk Calle de las Rosas Report of stolen vehicle and found in another jurisdiction

700 Blk E. Elder St. Report of Petty theft/misc. papers/ID

1600 Blk Via Monserate Suspicious person call/probable cause arrest/under influence of controlled substance

Sept. 11

600 Blk Alturas Road Call for mental health evaluation/probable cause arrest/72 hr. observation

2700 Blk E. Mission Road Report of Grand Theft: money/labor/property

1700 Blk E. Mission Road Report of Grand Theft: money/labor/property

2200 Blk S. Stage Coach Lane Vandalism/misc/destroyed, damaged property $400 or less

1300 Blk Farrand Road Call for Service missing adult woman, age 81

100 Blk N. Vine Call for Service - report Grand Theft motor vehicle/parts stolen, ransomed, extorted, etc.

300 Blk Bottlebrush Way Grand Theft:money/labor/property, misc stolen/bribed/defraud/embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.

1300 Blk Macadamia Dr. Grand Theft:money/labor/property, misc stolen/bribed/defraud/embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.

Del Surano/E. Alvarado Call for service location – S. Mission Rd. Albertsons/ Actual offense reported from Del Surano/E. Alvarado – Severe laceration injury reported – carjacking – light automobile-light truck locally stolen/Petty theft/all other larceny/misc stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc. US Currency bills/coins.

Sept. 12

5500 Camino del Cielo Probable cause arrest for Domestic violence/battery of spouse/ex-spouse/date-misdemeanor adult-unarmed

S. Mission Road/Peppertree Lane Call for service traffic stop/Possession of controlled substances/paraphernalia warrant probable cause arrest/felony adult only/felony bench warrant

2400 S. Stage Coach Lane Report – sex crime reported against a child/misc incidents

Sept. 13

1300 Blk Knoll Park Lane Missing adult male reported

700 E. Alvarado St. Report stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owners consent/other trailer locally stolen/ bribed/defraud/ embezzlement/ransom/extort, etc.