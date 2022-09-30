'Celebrating America' winners announced
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 11:01am
Pre-Kindergarten – 1st Grade
First place: Cash Anderson – "Independence Day"
Second place: Brady Hoffman – "The American Flag of the Whole World"
Third place: Andre Tornero – "Heroes"
2nd – 4th Grade
First place: Caroline Ortiz – "Into Space"
Second place: Tessa Legge – "The Eagle of America"
Third place: Estelle Montgomery – "Wildland Firefighting Heroes"
People's Choice: Bennett Hoffman – "The Eagle of Rising'
5th – 8th Grade
First place: Sanne Legge – "The Capitol"
Second place: Natalia Melendez – "Honor"
Third place: Daniel Legge – "American Bird"
People's Choice: Emme Hoffman – "Freedom"
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce - Chamber's Pick
Macie Smith – "Thank you Firefighters"
Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.
