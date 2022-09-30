'Celebrating America' winners announced

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 11:01am

Participants in the 2022 Celebrating America Junior Art Competition include, from left, front row, Estelle, Andre, Caroline, Alexa, Hazel; back row, Macie, Tessa, Sanne, Daniel, Yarilexi and Angel. Village News/Courtesy photo

Pre-Kindergarten – 1st Grade

First place: Cash Anderson – "Independence Day"

Second place: Brady Hoffman – "The American Flag of the Whole World"

Third place: Andre Tornero – "Heroes"

2nd – 4th Grade

First place: Caroline Ortiz – "Into Space"

Second place: Tessa Legge – "The Eagle of America"

Third place: Estelle Montgomery – "Wildland Firefighting Heroes"

People's Choice: Bennett Hoffman – "The Eagle of Rising'

5th – 8th Grade

First place: Sanne Legge – "The Capitol"

Second place: Natalia Melendez – "Honor"

Third place: Daniel Legge – "American Bird"

People's Choice: Emme Hoffman – "Freedom"

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce - Chamber's Pick

Macie Smith – "Thank you Firefighters"

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.