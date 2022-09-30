Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Celebrating America' winners announced

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2022 at 11:01am

Participants in the 2022 Celebrating America Junior Art Competition include, from left, front row, Estelle, Andre, Caroline, Alexa, Hazel; back row, Macie, Tessa, Sanne, Daniel, Yarilexi and Angel. Village News/Courtesy photo

Pre-Kindergarten – 1st Grade

First place: Cash Anderson – "Independence Day"

Second place: Brady Hoffman – "The American Flag of the Whole World"

Third place: Andre Tornero – "Heroes"

2nd – 4th Grade

First place: Caroline Ortiz – "Into Space"

Second place: Tessa Legge – "The Eagle of America"

Third place: Estelle Montgomery – "Wildland Firefighting Heroes"

People's Choice: Bennett Hoffman – "The Eagle of Rising'

5th – 8th Grade

First place: Sanne Legge – "The Capitol"

Second place: Natalia Melendez – "Honor"

Third place: Daniel Legge – "American Bird"

People's Choice: Emme Hoffman – "Freedom"

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce - Chamber's Pick

Macie Smith – "Thank you Firefighters"

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021