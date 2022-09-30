Marvin Moore, a longtime Fallbrook resident, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, at 93 years young. He was born April 16, 1929.

Marvin was an original member of the Fallbrook Fire Department and retired as a Captain after 23 years of service.

He received the Silver Beaver Award for Excellent Civilian Leadership and Service from the Boy Scouts of America

He was a Red Cross Blood Donor, donating over 40 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

Marvin had a green thumb growing many roses and flowering plants on his beautiful, self-landscaped acreage; without his kind and considerate neighbors helping, as another family, Marvin would not have been able to live out his dream on the acreage that he so loved

Marvin was preceded in death by his sons Brian and Jerry Moore and survived by his son Christopher (Luanne), eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.