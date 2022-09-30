Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Capt. John Choi
NCFPD Public Information Officer 

Driver rescued after rollover

 
Last updated 10/2/2022 at 4:24pm

Courtesy NCFPD

One victim was hospitalized after a roll over on SR76 just West of I-15

The North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side in the area of eastbound State Route 76 just west of the 15 freeway in Fallbrook on October 1, 2022, at 3:53 pm. Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle over the side approximately 20 feet. The vehicle was on its side and had a single patient trapped inside the vehicle. The crews stabilized the vehicle and performed vehicle extrication. Once the patient was extricated, the crew was able to assist the patient down the hillside to an awaiting ambulance. The driver was an adult patient who was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido via a ground ambulance with minor injuries. The crash was investigated by CHP.

 

