Driver rescued after rollover

The North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side in the area of eastbound State Route 76 just west of the 15 freeway in Fallbrook on October 1, 2022, at 3:53 pm. Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle over the side approximately 20 feet. The vehicle was on its side and had a single patient trapped inside the vehicle. The crews stabilized the vehicle and performed vehicle extrication. Once the patient was extricated, the crew was able to assist the patient down the hillside to an awaiting ambulance. The driver was an adult patient who was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido via a ground ambulance with minor injuries. The crash was investigated by CHP.